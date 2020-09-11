Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is expected to lead to an increase in asset inflows, going forward. Moreover, its efforts to reduce expenses and improve efficiency seem impressive. Further, the company’s efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, its shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, a tough operating backdrop, changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products and increasing outflows remain major near-term concerns and might hurt financials. Further, the presence of substantial intangibles on the company’s balance sheet makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects.”

WDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

