Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $213.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the highest is $213.31 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $223.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $847.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.40 million to $852.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $919.73 million, with estimates ranging from $904.40 million to $936.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

