$742.22 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $742.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $764.90 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $967.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BLMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.47.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 314,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

