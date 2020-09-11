Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Million

Brokerages expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report $6.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.87 million. Mediwound posted sales of $5.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $21.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $22.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.62 million, with estimates ranging from $30.73 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mediwound during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75,045 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.