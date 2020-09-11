$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 285,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after buying an additional 61,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.