Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.89 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce sales of $19.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $16.75 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $21.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.23 million to $85.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.24 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $185.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

FLXN stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

