Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to announce sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $20,000.00. Regulus Therapeutics posted sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,450%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.54 million, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 351.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

