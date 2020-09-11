Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $91.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.80 million. Qualys reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $359.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $360.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $402.57 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $410.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,985. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $98.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.83.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

