YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Shares Up 3.3%

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 32,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 352,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.

About YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

