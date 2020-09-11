Critical Review: Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) vs. Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valaris and Petroteq Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 337.84 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Petroteq Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 28.99%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Petroteq Energy N/A -16.69% -12.79%

Summary

Valaris beats Petroteq Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

