Contrasting Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) & Intercorp Financial (OTCMKTS:IFS)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Intercorp Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Intercorp Financial has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Intercorp Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.31 $9.21 million $1.38 9.53 Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 1.92 $431.95 million $3.91 5.97

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Intercorp Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A Intercorp Financial 9.08% 16.85% 1.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Intercorp Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

