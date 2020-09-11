Critical Survey: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.46 billion 2.23 $77.89 million $2.16 18.93 Edison International $12.35 billion 1.55 $1.41 billion $4.70 10.74

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PNM Resources and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 0 3 5 0 2.63 Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64

PNM Resources currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Edison International has a consensus price target of $70.79, suggesting a potential upside of 40.17%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 11.57% 10.72% 2.52% Edison International 9.42% 9.80% 2.35%

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. PNM Resources pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Edison International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

