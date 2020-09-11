Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $126,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock worth $2,362,337 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.