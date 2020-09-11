Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 58.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

