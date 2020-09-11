Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,486 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 90.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

