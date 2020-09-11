Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.