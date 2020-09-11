Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:CARE opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.