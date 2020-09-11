Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

AM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NYSE:AM opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

