Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.30 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

