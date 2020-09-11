Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Buy

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

CHWY stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of -0.21. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,480,017 shares of company stock worth $76,057,999. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

