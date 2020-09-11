$36.26 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce sales of $36.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $102.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 17.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 60.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.94. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

