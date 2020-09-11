Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Exfo has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Exfo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

