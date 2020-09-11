Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.58 Million

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report sales of $18.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the lowest is $18.36 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $21.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $57.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.07 million to $57.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $79.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Several research firms have commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a current ratio of 17.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 690,604 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 626,469 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436,087 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

