Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post sales of $203.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.70 million. CONMED reported sales of $233.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $832.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $851.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

