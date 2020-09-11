$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $5.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.47 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE LEN opened at $75.50 on Friday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

