Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce sales of $261.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.90 million and the highest is $573.60 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $701.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

