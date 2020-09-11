iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 69.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

