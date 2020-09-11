iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:ISDXF) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:ISDXF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.22. 5,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.91.

