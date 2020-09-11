$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $179.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.30 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.78. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.