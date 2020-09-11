$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce $47.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $179.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.30 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.
SBOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
NYSE:SBOW opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.78. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
