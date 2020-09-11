$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $91.60 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $137.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $381.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $459.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $319.54 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $366.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million.

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

