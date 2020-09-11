Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNARF)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66. 66,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 28,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

