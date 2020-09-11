Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Down 2%

Medipharm Labs Corp (TSE:LABS) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 234,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 772,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LABS. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

