Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 90 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

