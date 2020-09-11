Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 4,101,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,067,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.38 million.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.