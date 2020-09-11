AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Shares Down 1.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 39,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 15,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

