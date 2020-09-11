MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.