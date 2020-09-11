Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

