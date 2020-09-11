Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OCDGF stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

