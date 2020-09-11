Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $136.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $119.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $665.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $672.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $697.70 million, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $700.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $445,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.80 on Friday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $368.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

