FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Great-West Lifeco Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:GWO)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.35.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.55. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$18.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Earnings History and Estimates for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Price Down 0.9%
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Price Down 0.9%
Extraction Oil & Gas Stock Price Down 10.4%
Extraction Oil & Gas Stock Price Down 10.4%
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Shares Down 1.7%
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Shares Down 1.7%
MARKS & SPENCER/S Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
MARKS & SPENCER/S Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Ocado Group Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Ocado Group Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocado Group
Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocado Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report