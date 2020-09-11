FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Great-West Lifeco Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.35.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.55. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$18.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

