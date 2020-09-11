Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to “Buy”

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Main First Bank raised CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

