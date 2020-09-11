iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)’s stock price fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.79% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

