iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)’s stock price fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.79% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report