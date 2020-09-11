iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 46.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

