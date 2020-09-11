INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OMOM) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Shares of INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OMOM) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.29. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

