INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OSIZ) Trading Up 0%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OSIZ) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report