Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLU) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.09. 13,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 5,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.