INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OYLD) Shares Up 0%

INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OYLD) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.