INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 LOW VOLATILITY FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OVOL) Trading Up 0%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 LOW VOLATILITY FACTOR ETF (NYSEARCA:OVOL)’s stock price was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 LOW VOLATILITY FACTOR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 LOW VOLATILITY FACTOR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report