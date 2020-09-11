Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

SC stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 37.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,524 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 212.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $1,336,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

