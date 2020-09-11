Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Trading Down 0.9%

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $33.24. 1,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 75.00% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

