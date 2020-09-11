Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.98.

ORCL stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

